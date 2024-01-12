Australia Name Women's White-Ball Squads For Multi-Format South Africa Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 12 (IANS) Australia have named a 15-player squad for the white-ball legs of their first-ever multi-format series with South Africa, which is unchanged from that which has just returned from touring India.

Alyssa Healy will lead an experienced Australian squad to play three T20Is and three ODIs before finishing the series with a historic first-ever Test against the South Africans.

The squad for Test to be named following the first ODI on February 3.

"The squads for the upcoming T20s and ODIs are very similar to the one that travelled to India recently," said CA's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler.

"As was the case for our home series against the West Indies in October, Grace Harris is part of the squad for the T20s only and will be replaced by Alana King for the ODIs," Flegler added.

The three T20Is will be played on January 27, 28 and 30 with first two matches taking place at Manuka Oval in Canberra while the third and final T20 will take place at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, followed by the ODIs in Adelaide and Sydney on February 3,7 and 10

Australia women squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs Only), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

--IANS

bc/