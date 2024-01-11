Top Honours for Germany’s Christian Ahlmann in the CSI4* Al Hawajer Equestrian Diamond Tour

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Al Ain, United Arab Emirates – 12 January 2024 – In the Cavalor CSI1* 6yo class, it was once again Dimitri Natsis from Greece topping the leaderboard with Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam’s stunning mare Nerosa. The pair jumped clear in 27.6s, pipping the UAE’s Saif Awaida Mohammed Alkirbi and his ride Hui Buh 21 into second place. Nadia, who represented the UAE at the 2018 Regional Games in Jakarta, rode her horse Sofani van Dasseghem into third place.



Young rider Sabri Badenjki from Syria took the top spot in the Cavalor CSI1* 7yo class riding Ritjiki van St Anneke in 61.64s. The 16-year-old rider has been competing internationally since 2020 and won the CSIYH1* in Abu Dhabi last December on the same mare. Second place went to the UAE’s Sultan Majed Al Awani who jumped clear in a slightly slower time of 61.98s on Hemesis Armour. Al Shira’aa Stables took third place with Olympic Team rider Abdullah Mohd Al Marri on Casallcina Z.





Caption: Germany’s Christian Ahlmann on Otterongo Alpha Z

Credit: Helen Cruden



Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi won the CSI2* Kybun Joya Bronze Tour on Demphis, owned by Al Abadla Stables. A promising young rider, he jumped clear in 55.36s, qualifying for Saturday’s Ride and Drive Class along with the other riders in the top 10. Second place went to Eve McCoy riding for Great Britain on Cocktail d’Azur, owned by her father, racing royalty Sir Anthony McCoy. 17-year-old Eve, who trains with Hickstead-based Shane Breen, finished the round in 55.50s, a mere 0.14s standing in the way of victory on the talented chestnut gelding. Moftah Al Dhaheri of the UAE came in third place riding Easy Nice de Langlade, owned by Noof Hamdan Almheiri.



It was a double victory for Syria in the fourth class, which marked the start of the CSI4* competition. With one round against the clock over a challenging 140cm course, The Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Pearl Tour saw 25 of 59 starters jump clear. It was Shady Ghrayeb who clinched the win in 59.05s riding Omar Alhosari’s Cabernet de Mars, with teammate Osama Al Zabibi finishing just behind on Bec Hugo to take second place. Greece’s Dimitri Natsis took third place on Cresco, owned by Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam, giving him his 4th top-three placing in the show so far.



The CSI4* Al Hawajer Equestrian Diamond Tour was headed by German rider Christian Ahlmann riding Otterongo Alpha Z, who took an early lead jumping clear in 26.39s, a time unbeatable by those that followed in this huge class. Second place went to Ireland’s Shane Breen on Z7 Ipswich owned by Shane and Team Z7. Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Alsharbatly took third place on his new ride, Floris TN.









