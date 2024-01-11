Srinagar Freezes At Minus 4 As Cold Dry Spell Continues In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Intense dry cold froze Srinagar at minus 4 and Jammu had a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Jammu recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.7 on Friday while it also recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 8.8 on Thursday.

Srinagar had minus 4, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam minus 5.3 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 11.2, Kargil minus 9.2 and Drass minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 3.7, Katra 6.2, Batote 4.5, Bhaderwah 1.3 and Banihal minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold started here on December 21 and will end on January 30.

So far, this period, which normally witnessed the maximum snowfall, has remained dry in Kashmir so far.

The weather outlook is also very disappointing as any major snowfall is unlikely to occur till January 25, said the Meteorological Department.

