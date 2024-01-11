UAE Weather: Temperatures To Dip To 7Oc In Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 7:30 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 28oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25oC in Abu Dhabi and 26oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 14oC in Abu Dhabi and 15oC in Dubai and 7oC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

