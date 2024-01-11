FC Bayern Sign Eric Dier From Tottenham Hotspur

(MENAFN- IANS) Munich, Jan 12 (IANS) FC Bayern have signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur on a deal until 30 June 2024, with the option for a further year, the Bundesliga club said.

The England international defender will wear the No.15 shirt in Munich.

"This move is a dream come true for me, because as a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has an incredible history. I want to help the team with my versatility in defence. I'm really looking forward to my new teammates and the fans at the Allianz Arena, which in my eyes is one of the best stadiums in the world," said Dier.

Signed from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2014, Eric went on to make 365 appearances, scoring 13 goals, for Spurs in all competitions during his nine-and-a-half years at the Club which places him in club's all-time top 25.

Eric has been a key member of teams that qualified for the Champions League five times, including a Club best second place in the Premier League with a record points tally in 2016/17, and three cup finals, most notably the Champions League Final in 2019.

During his time in north London, the England international earned 49 caps and represented the Three Lions at Euro 2016 and the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He also stepped up to captain Spurs and England on occasion, leading out his nation against Belgium at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

