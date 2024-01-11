Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) To Present At Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Responsible lithium producer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Evaluation and Development, will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Thursday, January 18 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Investors can access the virtual presentation by registering in advance at the link* below.

Lake Resources will also be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference on January 17 and 18. To schedule a time with management, please follow the link to Sidoti Micro Cap Conference Registration. The Company will do its best to accommodate meeting requests.

*To register, please visit:

-p alt="Lake Resources" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/29608en.png" style="float:left; height:49px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE )

(OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">--br- src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: ... Global: Karen Greene SVP, Investor Relations ...