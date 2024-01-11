Mubaidin Reaffirms Kingdom's Unwavering Position Towards Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin on Wednesday reiterated Jordan's unwavering position towards the ceasefire in Gaza, and commitment to preventing the forced displacement of the people of Gaza and maintaining the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.

During a meeting with official media directors, editors-in-chief of daily newspapers and a number of journalists on Wednesday evening at the Ministry of State for Media Affairs, Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian trilateral summit in Aqaba aims to coordinate Arab positions and work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Reviewing the Kingdom's efforts to support the Palestinians since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, he noted that the government has allocated JD 3 million as per a Royal decree to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in its role in assisting Gaza residents, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Cabinet also allocated 45,000 tonnes of wheat and cereals to support the people of the West Bank, which were transferred via the King Hussein Bridge. In addition, 133 trucks were dispatched to the Strip by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and its partners, benefitting some 48,000 recipients.

The spokesperson added that the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out 10 air drops to the two field hospitals in Gaza , dubbed as the Gaza 76 and the Jordan Field Hospital Special /2 in Khan Yunis, in addition to the air drop that was carried out at Christmas Eve.

Humanitarian aid sent by JHCO, in cooperation with the private sector and international organisations, reached El Arish airport in Egypt with 38 aircraft, including airdrops, to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing via UNRWA.

Regarding the Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank, he said that the Jordan Field Hospital Special /2 in Khan Yunis performed 5,734 surgeries until the 7th of this month. The total number of hospital admissions reached 521 and the total number of visitors reached 33,395, while the total number of visitors to the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/76 reached 6,308.

The Jordan Field Hospital "Nablus/1 has performed 406 surgeries and admitted 88 cases as of the seventh of this month, with the total number of visitors reached 17,568.

As part of the ongoing humanitarian support to Gazans, he said that the Hussein Cancer Centre received 11 cancer patients from Gaza for treatment last year, adding that the centre is expected to receive about 300 cancer patients from Gaza this year. A total of 652 Palestinian cancer patients received treatment at the centre over the past two years, he said.

Regarding cash donations to support Gaza's resilience, he said that the "telethon" organised by the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTC) in cooperation with JHCO raised about JD 11.2 million.

The total amount of cash and in-kind donations at the end of the open day organised by several Jordanian radio stations for the same purpose exceeded JD12.5 million, he added noting that cash donations at the end of the open day organised by a number of local radio stations to save Gaza's cancer patients amounted to about JD507,000.

During the meeting, participants discussed various local issues, focusing on Jordan's diplomatic efforts to halt the war in Gaza and the condemnation of Israeli actions in the West Bank.

They also stressed the importance of supporting His Majesty King Abdullah's position and efforts to garner international support for a ceasefire in Gaza, to prevent the displacement of the people of Gaza and the West Bank, and to continue sending aid to Palestine.

They also stressed the need to strengthen the domestic front by supporting Jordan's diplomatic efforts to counter Israeli attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause and displace Palestinians.

Participants hailed the role of the Jordanian armed forces and security apparatuses in deterring smuggling gangs along the Kingdom's northern and north-eastern borders.