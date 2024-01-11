Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Cybersecurity Breaches Can Happen To Any Unprepared Organization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



During the first quarter of 2023, 6.41 million data records were leaked worldwide, impacting millions of individuals

In March 2023, international law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, known for working with companies affected by cybersecurity information breaches, experienced a cyber attack compromising over 637,000 people's data and personal information Sekur's secure and private communication services allow governments, organizations, and individuals to communicate sensitive data and information without compromising safety and integrity

Cybersecurity breaches can happen in any industry, and hackers do not discriminate when breaching data.

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, understands the complications and financial repercussions of a data breach for industries worldwide. The company's secure and private communication services allow governments, organizations, and individuals to communicate sensitive information and data without compromising safety and integrity.

During the first quarter of 2023, 6.41 million data records were leaked worldwide, impacting millions of individuals. Hackers target the most critical information – more than 52% of all data breaches during 2023 involved customer personal identifiable information. Four out of ten breaches involved employee personal identifiable information, with 76% of these breaches resulting in the loss of credentials ( ).

Last year, San Francisco-based Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, an international law firm known for working with companies affected by cybersecurity information breaches, experienced its own cyberattack ( ). During an intrusion in March, this targeted attack compromised over 637,000 people's data and personal information from a file share on its network. The law firm stated that the breach includes online account credentials and credit or debit card numbers.

The average cost of a data breach globally in 2023 was $4.45 million, a 15% increase over three years ( ). With the high cost of data breaches worldwide, Sekur's privacy communications suite of services was created to make secure communications affordable, available in monthly and yearly subscription plans, and includes:



SekurMail(R) with SekurSend/SekurReply

is an encrypted email service offering a private, safe, and powerful tool to communicate with everyone within or outside the Sekur ecosystem. SekurMail protects personal information and communications from being accessed by unauthorized parties.

SekurVPN(R)

creates a secure, encrypted connection between client's devices and the internet, giving safe access to the web by routing connections through the company's wholly-owned Swiss servers. All data sent and received is hidden from prying eyes, including the client's Internet Service Provider, potential hackers, government surveillance agencies, and more. SekurMessenger(R)

is a Swiss-hosted private and secure messaging communications app that provides secure and private chat, self-deleting chat, voice recording, and file transfer via any mobile device, tablet, or desktop computer. The app is designed to provide military-grade encryption and privacy by ensuring that only the sender and intended recipient can read the messages exchanged.

Sekur owns 100% of its infrastructure and, unlike its competitors, does not rely on third-party cloud services like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure Cloud, or Google Cloud infrastructure. It has chosen Switzerland to locate its data storage because of its neutrality, independence, strong privacy laws, long-standing political stability, and excellent international relations. Switzerland is also home to several large multinational corporations and is ranked as having one of the world's strongest and most competitive economies. Customer information is completely confidential and safely stored using military-grade security.

