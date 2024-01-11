(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Professionals and executives specializing in real world evidence, HEOR, market access, and medical affairs are all invited to attend DGE's

3rd Real World Evidence & Market Access being held in Philadelphia on February 26-27, 2024. This event is organized by DGE, a life sciences leader in B2B conferences offering in-depth events primed with multiple networking opportunities amongst the pharma, biotech, healthcare, and medical fields.

This event features keynotes, discussions, and interactive sessions about the importance and value of RWE. Real world evidence shapes healthcare decisions by offering insights into the effectiveness, safety, and cost-effectiveness of treatments. This conference offers a phenomenal platform for biopharma companies to gain insights into the various aspects of RWE utilization including discussions on the role of RWE in supporting regulatory and HTA decisions, how RWE can be utilized in clinical trials, and the impact that AI is having on processing and interpreting RWE data.

Industry leading speakers from Astrazeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Agenus, and Chiesi will come together to discuss topics such as balancing the cost and value of pharmaceutical products, optimizing treatment precision using AI, and investigating the ethical and legal considerations concerning RWE data analysis.

This event features topics such as:



Understanding how regulatory decision-making can be enhanced with RWE to improve safety, efficacy, and patient outcomes

Investigating the significance of RWE in single-arm clinical trials and how RWD can contribute to evidence generation in smaller patient populations

Studying the role RWE plays in shaping drug reimbursement decisions

Engaging in talks about assessing the cost and value of a product. Does the value of the drug justify its cost? Discussing the future of how RWE and AI will work together for many things including treatment precision and RWD analysis

Learn about RWE's role in clinical trials, emerging AI trends, and new governmental regulations associated with RWE. The event forum will witness industry experts from AbbVie, Blueprint Medicines, Biogen, and many more who will share their expertise on RWE so your team is prepared to enter this new age of data collection and analysis.

To know more, please visit

.

