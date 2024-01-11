(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) , an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers, has announced that its new groundbreaking artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered 3D model search engine has increased the company's 3D modeling productivity by up to 80%. The company announced that it began using the new engine internally last week. The new search solution uses both images and text prompts to search and represents a major technological breakthrough, according to the company, which could see significant revenue growth from the new tech this year. According to the announcement, Nextech3D plans on releasing the AI search engine in the coming weeks; it will charge for the service on a per-use basis. The company announced that CEO Evan Gappelberg will host a special livestream event today at 2 p.m. ET to demo and discuss the new search engine and the impact it could have on Nextech3D.

“With hundreds of millions of products being converted to 3D, this technology has major growth potential,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release.“We have been working on this breakthrough AI technology for over a year, and quite frankly, I didn't anticipate it being so powerful and productive so quickly. Being able to reduce the amount of time spent working on a 3D model by 80% is truly staggering. Currently, we are happy to use this AI technology in house; however, we expect to release it for general use soon, which I believe will be the launch of the first AI-powered 3D model search engine, which is a major milestone for our company.”

About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality, artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company that utilizes its proprietary AI to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for various online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. Notably, Nextech3D successfully spun out ARway (OTCQB: ARWYF) (CSE: ARWY) (FSE:E65), its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company in 2022. The company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders. Similarly, Nextech3D accomplished its second spinout, launching Toggle3D (OTCQB: TGGLF) (CSE: TGGL) (FSE: Q0C), an AI-powered, 3D-design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D Corp. For more information about the company, please visit

.

