Techmediabreaks Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Strengthens Capabilities On Finalized Asset Purchase

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTC: XESP) , a digital engagement company, recently finalized the purchase of assets of PhiTech Management, LLC, a digital activation and engagement technology company.“PhiTech provides customer and content workflow applications to connect people with customized content through dynamic content provisioning, creating relevant digital relationships. The agreement between XESP and PhiTech included PhiTech's proven proprietary Digital Engagement Engine(TM). This sophisticated tech stack is built on a microservices architecture that helps companies enhance the reach and lift of their content to new or targeted audiences. The Digital Engagement Engine combines automation, unique data management and a modern workflow to achieve superior reach and lift. Using sophisticated data analysis and smart technology, the Digital Engagement Engine allows companies to maintain complete control of their content while creating meaningful relationships with new customers and revenue streams. It isn't just another marketing and technology tool, but a way to develop real connections with target markets,” explains a recent article.“The asset purchase of PhiTech allows XESP to further automate and enhance our foundational digital activation and engagement technology – the Digital Engagement Engine – while bringing increased value efficiencies and growth for our customers,” Peter Hager, CEO of XESP, was quoted as saying.

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine(TM). XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action-driving growth for client companies. For more information, visit the company's website at .

