Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.'S (DLMI) Renewed Focus, New Team Driving Significant Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multi-strategy operating company, is experiencing rapid growth in the wake of its reinvention from a mining holding enterprise to the digital asset and security token space. The attention security tokens and tokenized securities are gaining are drivers of evolution in the companies' investment platforms.“Diamond Lake Minerals is developing its operation by building a vertically integrated ecosystem of numerous industry agnostic holdings and imbuing each with an SEC-registered security token offering ('STO'). The result is a portfolio of widely varied subsidiaries that will share resources and support one another while they're growing and developing self-sufficiency, using dedicated STOs as a means to attract traditional investors otherwise unfamiliar with digital assets but dependent on regulatory compliance. Diamond Lake works with SEC security token exchange partner INX to provide access to its companies before public trading commences,” a recent article reads.“Diamond Lake's market capitalization had held relatively steady at around $1 million for years, but following the introduction of experienced new management team members and advisers, as well as the rebrand to focus on digital assets during the past three months, DLMI's cap has grown to over $100 million.”

To view the full article, visit

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN