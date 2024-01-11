Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Signs Master Lease For Exclusive Mixed-Use Property, Moves Forward With Hamptons Acquisitions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
MTPP diversifies investment portfolio with projects spanning traditional property management, real estate development, and investments in PropTech Company recently secured lucrative lease for exclusive mixed-use property covering five acres in strategic Pennsylvania location MTPP builds, acquires, renovates, and remarkets waterfront/water-view properties in booming Hamptons amid skyrocketing demand and severe supply shortage Company currently raising $10 million in equity through a Reg A for Hamptons projects, secured debt capital commitments covering 70% of acquisition costs and 100% of construction expenses
Diversification is critical for generating stable, above-average returns in today's turbulent property market. With that goal in mind,
Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, fuses traditional property management and real estate development with investments in property technology (“PropTech”) at exclusive locations in the Tri-State area and beyond.
The company recently secured a lease for a property strategically located near Harrisburg and Reading, PA, with convenient access to major corridors. This prime location includes a mixed-use building spanning approximately 250,000 square feet, two single-family homes over five acres, and 14,400 square feet of...
