Overused, Overprescribed: Antibiotics Ineffective Among 'Sizeable' Indian Population

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Antibiotics routinely prescribed to treat common ailments no longer work as bacteria have developed resistance to these drugs due to their overuse in India, a government body said, echoing concerns long voiced by international experts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.