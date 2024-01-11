'Merry Christmas' REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is A 'Gripping' Thriller, Says Netizens; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas' released today and credit goes to director Sriram Raghavan for having roped in this unusual pairing for the movie. The movie is one of the first big releases of 2024. Katrina Kaif has quipped that this is probably the toughest role she has ever played in her entire career. Vijay Sethupathi comes fresh from a super hit in 2023 as the cruel 'Kalee' in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan. All these have certainly intrigued cinegoers and the initial reviews have started coming on Twitter.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has given the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, finds the movie 'gripping'. He spoke how the movie will need strong 'word-of-mouth' to perform well at the box-office which it surely will.

Another user commented, ''Just watched 'Merry Christmas'

And it's a brilliant movie, the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant''.

Ramesh Bala calls the movie a 'slow burn thriller'.

