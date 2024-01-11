Thick Fog Blankets Delhi, Zero Visibility Impacts Flights And Train Services; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi and its nearby regions on Friday (January 12) woke up to a shroud of dense fog, impacting visibility and disrupting the schedules of flights and trains. The Railways reported delays of up to six hours for 23 Delhi-bound trains due to the adverse weather conditions. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility plummeted to zero meters, leading to delayed arrivals and departures ranging from one to four hours.

An advisory was issued to passengers, urging them to stay informed by contacting their respective airlines for updated flight information.

ED searches premises of Bengal minister, others in municipality jobs scam; check details

In the northern, eastern, and northeastern parts of the country, cold day conditions persisted, with dense fog causing visibility to drop to zero meters in several areas. On Thursday, Delhi recorded temperatures below normal, experiencing a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18.1 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the continuation of dense to very dense fog conditions in some parts of Punjab and isolated areas in Haryana and Chandigarh from January 12 to January 16. Similar conditions were anticipated in East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura during various periods within the same timeframe.

The IMD foresees cold day to severe cold day conditions persisting in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 11 and 12, as well as isolated pockets of Punjab from January 13 to 15. Isolated pockets in Uttarakhand are expected to experience cold day conditions until January 12, with ground frost predicted in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on January 12 and 13.

Kerala: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month

Expecting a fresh western disturbance, the IMD highlighted its likely impact on the Western Himalayan Region from January 16. Under its influence, light rainfall/snowfall is predicted in specific areas of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on January 12 and 13, with another spell expected on January 16 and 17.

Conditions are becoming favorable for the withdrawal of northeast monsoon rains around January 15 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and south interior of Karnataka. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep within the next 24 hours, followed by dry weather, according to the IMD.