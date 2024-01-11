Kerala News LIVE: Father Commits Suicide After Killing 2 Children In Kollam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:25 am: Father commits suicide after killing 2 children in Kollam

9:12 am:Guruvayur Temple enforces wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

The wedding will not be allowed at Guruvayur temple from 6 am to 9 pm on January 17 amid PM Modi's visit. The pre-booking of marriages will have to be performed before 9 am or after 9 am. The police have issued instructions to the wedding party in this regard. PM Modi is coming to attend the wedding ceremony of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter.

9:00 am: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month



As part of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) budget tourism initiative, an electric double-decker bus is set to make its maiden run in the capital city by the end of January. This would be one of the open double-deck electric buses purchased from the Leyland company through the Central Government's Smart City scheme. The bus has an open roof on the second floor.



8:42 am: Procession carrying Thiruvabharanam to Sabarimala to be held tomorrow

A procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam for Lord Ayyappa will leave from Pandalam tomorrow. The Pandalam Palace representative will not accompany the procession this year due to the death of a family member in the palace. The thiruvabharanam that reaches Saramkuthi will be received by the Devaswom Board President on January 15. It will then be taken to Sannidhanam for Deeparadhana.





8:23 am: Expatriate found dead inside his home in Kottayam

An expatriate was found dead with his throat cut inside his house in Kottayam.

Lukos (63) was found dead in his house. The police stated that as per the preliminary conclusion Lukas committed suicide by cutting his own throat.

8:16 am:

Historic Sabarimala Petta Thullal will be held today

The historic Sabarimala Petta Thullal will be held today as part of Makaravilakku festival.

The group arriving at Pettathullal will be welcomed to the Vavaru Palli along with musical instruments. A holiday has been declared for educational institutes and government offices in Kanjirapally taluk on the occasion of Pettathullal.

