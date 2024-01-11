PM Modi Starts Special 11-Day Ritual Leading Up To Pran Pratishtha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a special 11-day ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter) Prime Minister Modi said, "Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side."
MENAFN11012024007385015968ID1107711828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.