PM Modi Starts Special 11-Day Ritual Leading Up To Pran Pratishtha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a special 11-day ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter) Prime Minister Modi said, "Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side."