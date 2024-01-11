UP Board Answer Sheets To Be Numbered, Stitched To Check Tampering

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 12 (IANS) In yet another move to check tampering of answer sheets and use of unfair means in UP Board high school and intermediate exams scheduled from February 22, the Board has sent out answer sheets that have numbers on them and are stitched together with a unique seam.

Officials said numbering of pages will do away with the possibility of answer sheets being replaced with identical looking forged copies and the unique seam will help in identifying whether the sheets have been tampered with.

Answer sheets have started reaching all the districts for the exams.

Officials said for the first time, numbering has been done on inner pages of 'A' answer book (page number 1, 2, 3...) too. This will eliminate the possibility of swapping of internal pages. Besides, answer books stitched with thread have been arranged for all districts, so that pages cannot be changed by removing the stapler pin.

--IANS

amita/dpb