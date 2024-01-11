Clinchoice Acquires CSI, Expanding Its Global Footprint Into Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, PHILADELPHIA and SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinChoice, a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of CSI Medical Research (CSI). CSI is a regional clinical CRO with professional staff and partners located across Southeast Asia (SEA), Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), to provide innovative and cost-effective clinical solutions. Through this strategic acquisition, ClinChoice further broadens its global footprint and full-service capabilities in more than 30 countries throughout Asia, Europe and North America around the world.

In recent years, the overall environment and infrastructure to support clinical research in Southeast Asia have been significantly improved. With large population, improving economy, maturing regulatory processes and healthcare systems, the SEA has attracted increasing number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies to conduct clinical research and drug development trials in the region.

CSI, incorporated in 2017, has quickly grown into a prominent regional CRO with

proven track record of executing clinical trials in Southeast Asia. The management team at CSI consists of seasoned clinical research professionals that had worked in some of the biggest names in the industry before establishing CSI. The Company has managed a wide range of clinical trials with their extensive knowledge

of local practice, requirements and regulations.

ClinChoice, as a global CRO, is dedicated to providing full-service and functional solutions across the entire development lifecycle for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product companies locally and globally. With over 4,000 professionals worldwide, ClinChoice has established deep regulatory know-how, clinical trial execution and data management capability across all major markets and regions around the world. With the history dating back to 1995,

ClinChoice has completed over 1,500 full-service clinical studies across all clinical trial phases and covering all major therapeutic areas.

"This is an exciting time for ClinChoice, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented CSI team to the ClinChoice family." said

Mr. Ling Zhen, Global Chairman and CEO of ClinChoice, "With their wide-range of highly valuable service offering and seasoned professional team, the acquisition of CSI will further expand our presence in SEA and ANZ, and enhance our capability to well fulfill our clients' need locally and globally."

"Joining with

ClinChoice

is the ideal next chapter in CSI growth story. We are excited to leverage on our familiarity with the SEA and ANZ regulations as well as the clinical sites within a region we called home, to assist more customers to navigate through the challenges with great speed and better cost efficiencies." said

Mr. Nelson Wong, Founder and CEO of CSI Medical Research, "CSI's vision and mission in the approach to manage clinical trials are very much aligned with ClinChoice, and the company's high-quality, efficiency and teamwork culture will be fantastic for our talented employees and clients alike. We are very looking forward to what we can achieve together."

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a global clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product companies.

These services include Clinical Operations, Project Management, Biostatistics, Data Management, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, and other product development services. ClinChoice employs more than 4,000 dedicated professionals in 30 different countries across Asia, Europe and North America around the world.

About CSI Medical Research

Clinical Solutions Innovating Medical Research aka

CSI Medical Research

Pte Ltd (CSI) is a clinical focused CRO providing innovative, cost-effective, and efficient clinical solutions

in SEA, since 2017. CSI is headquartered at Singapore with professional staff and partners throughout Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. CSI has

extensive industry experience and

knowledge

of local practices, regional ethics, regulatory requirements, and site operations.

SOURCE ClinChoice