UP Court Gives Another 10-Day Time To Confiscate Amarmani Tripathi's Properties

Basti, Jan 12 (IANS) The MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Basti has allowed additional time of 10 days to the police to confiscate properties belonging to 'absconding' former MLA Amarmani Tripathi.

The court also dismissed a plea of the former MLA's counsel to reject its earlier order related to the confiscation of Tripathi's property.

The Basti police have filed a list of immovable properties belonging to Tripathi located in Lucknow and Maharajganj before the court.

On December 2, the court had declared Tripathi a 'proclaimed offender' and ordered attachment of his properties in a case related to the kidnapping of businessman Dharmraj Gupta's son in 2001.

A senior police officer of Basti said that the police had made a list of properties of Tripathi which are in Lucknow and Nautanwa. It includes a house in Nautanwa and land in Gomti Nagar.

