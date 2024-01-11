Bengaluru-Ayodhya Airfares Rise By Nearly 400Pc

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ayodhya

:

As many around the country flock to Ayodhya before the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the price of flight tickets from Bengaluru to the temple town had seen a surge of nearly 400 per cent, ToI reported.

For a one-way flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya on January 20, the cheapest ticket is priced at Rs 24,000. Only a few seats are left for the route on the weekend as most of the tickets were sold out well in advance.

The most expensive ticket for the route is priced at Rs 29,700 - marking a 395% increase - for a flight departing Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 1 pm and reaching Ayodhya at 11 pm, after a five-hour layover in Ahmedabad.

Despite being an invite-only event, common people have made plans for their Ayodhya trip to take in the experience from far.

Bengaluru-Ayodhya air tickets are the costliest on Saturday, January 20, followed by Friday, January 19, and Sunday, January 21. For January 19, the air tickets start from Rs 21,500. For January 21, the fares start from Rs 10,000, said a report of ToI.

Major upsurge was witnessed after the announcement of the opening of the Ram Temple. One-way flight tickets to Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport have been priced at around Rs 6,000 since the airport began operations in January.

The high prices continue even after a month of the inaugural ceremony. Flight tickets will create a dent of Rs 6,000 in the wallets of the passengers who are booking for return trips from Ayodhya, ticket prices for the weekend starting January 19-21 are seeing a massive uptick by the hour as the date for the grand opening nears.

