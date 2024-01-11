Groundforce Capital Completes Beverage Roll-Up Strategy With SYSTM Foods’ Acquisition Of Humm Kombucha

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) This acquisition represents the capstone of the firm's first roll-up strategy

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroundForce Capital , an investment management firm that backs high-potential companies seeking to improve the health and longevity of people and the planet, announces its majority-owned portfolio company, SYSTM Foods, has acquired Humm Kombucha. This acquisition marks the completion of the firm's first roll-up strategy.





“After COVID, we anticipated that strategics would focus on their core businesses and capital for emerging brands would dry up. However, consumers still want better-for-you products and entrepreneurs are still building great brands. We saw an opportunity to create a platform where a few great brands could profitably grow together. This approach is working,” said Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of GroundForce Capital, Mark Rampolla.

In 2021, the firm began mapping the industry, identifying potential targets, and interviewing operating groups with the capability to manage multiple brands. GroundForce Capital selected SYSTM Foods, an established team new to the beverage sector but with extensive experience acquiring and managing multiple consumer brands.

Backed by GroundForce Capital, SYSTM Foods first acquired the functional protein brand, REBBL®, and then Chameleon Organic Coffee® from Nestle. The acquisition of Humm Kombucha completes the SYSTM Brands portfolio which is now focused on driving growth, synergies, and profitability across all three brands.

This strategy builds off GroundForce Capital's recent rebranding to expand its reach and invest more broadly in food-related companies aligning with two impact goals: promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles and catalyzing the transition to lower carbon and regenerative food production.

Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of GroundForce Capital, Dan Gluck, stated,“The roll-up strategy under SYSTM Foods is just part of the evolution of our strategy. We see opportunities to replicate this model in other sectors. This move also highlights our ability to identify opportunities and successfully develop and execute investment strategies.”

For SYSTM Foods' press release, visit .

About GroundForce Capital

GroundForce Capital is an investment management firm that backs high-potential companies seeking to improve the health and longevity of people and the planet. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance and operating expertise to visionary companies including Bobbie, Liquid Death, OWYN, Miyoko's Creamery, KinderFarms, Thistle, and Vive Organic. GroundForce Capital's leadership team is comprised of innovators behind leading food and beverage brands, such as ZICO Beverages, an early pioneer in the coconut water category acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2013, and Health Warrior, a superfood company purchased by PepsiCo in 2018.

GroundForce Capital has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. For more information about the Firm, visit GroundForceCapital .

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held functional beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today's consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL ® , along with Chameleon Organic Coffee ® , the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee. For more information, visit .

About SYSTM Brands

SYSTM Brands is an impact-focused brand platform, operated by a team of seasoned consumer industry executives, experienced operators and passionate founders committed to growing brands that deliver truly impactful and innovative products. The SYSTM Brands team has developed a fully comprehensive operational platform to facilitate the creating, investing, acquiring, and growing of leading consumer product brands. They utilize their consumer-focused investment expertise, access to subject matter experts, long-standing relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, service providers, and first-hand experience in multi-brand operations to help emerging businesses scale into successful and resilient consumer brands.

Comprised of multiple subsidiaries, SYSTM Brands has offices in Newport Beach and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media Relations



...

The post GroundForce Capital Completes Beverage Roll-Up Strategy with SYSTM Foods' Acquisition of Humm Kombucha appeared first on Caribbean News Global .