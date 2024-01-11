Russia Already Uses North Korean Missiles In Ukraine Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has confirmed that Russia is already using missiles from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin in a commentary to Suspilne , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kostin, prosecutors, investigators and experts need to combine efforts to confirm the origin of the weapons used against Ukraine.

“As for North Korea, recently we have obtained the first evidence of the Russian army using the missiles made by that country. The preliminary scientific and technical examination findings confirm that the missile fired at downtown Kharkiv on January 2 was a short-range missile developed by North Korea,” Kostin noted.

In his words, the military experts from the intergovernmental working group under the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office made the same conclusions. The experts were also at the site of the enemy attacks and did a preliminary inspection and analysis of the missile parts. Now, a comprehensive commission examination is underway to prove this fact.

“We are also working on the identification of other projectile fragments, which were discovered at the sites of recent attacks in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions,” Kostin added.

A reminder that the United States does not rule out that Russia may use additional missiles from North Korea in Ukraine.