(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cummins Inc. (“Cummins” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CMI) on behalf of Cummins stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cummins has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



The probe was triggered by a press release from the United States Department of Justice on December 22, 2023. The release exposed that Cummins Inc. had agreed in principle to a penalty of $1.675 billion. This settlement aims to resolve claims that Cummins violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of its engines.

Upon the release of this news, Cummins' stock price took a hit, plunging by 2.87% and closing at $236.99.

