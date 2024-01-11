Kazakhstan Says No Supplies Of Sanctioned Goods To Russia Observed In Six Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, assured that not a single case of sanctioned dual-purpose goods being sent by Kazakh companies to Russia was exposed in six months.

This was reported by Vlast magazine, Ukrinform saw.

According to Shakkaliev, the EU's international special representative on sanctions, David O'Sullivan, who was on a visit to Kazakhstan, remained satisfied with the level of fulfillment of international export control obligations by Kazakh companies. The minister noted that the country is witnessing a decrease in the supply of goods, put on sanctions lists, from Kazakhstan to Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Trade said there were no companies that violate restrictions and were monitored by Western partners in the last six months.

"That's why there were no such companies that emerged (and supplied sanctioned goods to Russia - ed.) in six months," Shakkaliev told reporters.

The politician emphasized that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry have a special commission that monitors compliance with international restrictions, and that "today, Kazakhstan fulfills its obligations properly."

At the same time, Shakkaliev admitted that there was trade between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, but the lists of goods banned for export are adjusted in accordance with the relevant Western sanctions.

"There was turnover, we don't hide it, but our Western partners and integration associations are adjusting the lists. So they are being adjusted and we have a list of goods subject to export control," he said.

In October 2023, Kazakhstan introduced a ban on the export to Russia of 106 types of goods, including tech goods that can be used by Russians for military purposes.