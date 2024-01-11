IDB – IDB Invest To Hold Annual Meetings In Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and IDB Invest will hold the 2024 Annual Meetings of their Boards of Governors in the Dominican Republic on March 6-10. Economic and financial leaders from the Bank's 48 member countries and the private sector will discuss development challenges and opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean, ranging from tackling climate change to ensuring equitable and sustainable growth, and reducing poverty and inequality.

Online media registration is open for this gathering of Latin American and Caribbean financial and economic leaders. The event will take place in the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center in Punta Cana.

This year will mark the 64th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IDB and the 38th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of IDB Invest, which works with Latin America and the Caribbean's private sector.

The Board s are the top decision-making bodies, comprising finance and economy ministers and other leading officials.

The Governors will discuss ways the IDB Group – as the region's leading source of development financing, knowledge and research – can increase its support for Latin America and the Caribbean amid rising social demands, restricted fiscal space to meet those demands, and the need to increase financing to transition to green economies.

Some of the key issues that Governors will address include the new IDB Group Institutional Strategy; the capital increase proposal for IDB Invest, as well as a new business model that would expand its development impact through the private sector; and new funding for IDB Lab, the bank's innovation laboratory, to evolve its business model on private sector solutions for poor and vulnerable populations to one of multisource funding.

Other key activities include a meeting with members of civil society from member countries and thematic seminars on development topics, including investments and results in education, the energy transition in the region, agricultural innovation and food security, ensuring citizen security, confronting inequality, and financial innovation to address climate change.

The Annual Meetings will also feature a business investment forum. In addition, the IDB will release its annual macroeconomic assessment report for Latin America and the Caribbean.

IDB – IDB Invest to hold annual meetings in Dominican Republic