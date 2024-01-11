Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, And The California Museum Announce The 17Th Class Of The California Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Governor

Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum today announced the 17th class of leaders in science, public service, entertainment, sports, and more into the California Hall of Fame – joining over 150 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state's innovative spirit. Induction ceremony details forthcoming.

Watch Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom announce the newest class of the California Hall of Fame

California Hall of Fame 17th Class:



Helene An: Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine

Willie L. Brown, Jr.: History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly

Vinton G. Cerf: Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet

Ava DuVernay: Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker

The Go-Go's: Chart-topping all-female pop punk band

Thelton E. Henderson: Revered federal judge and civil rights leader

Los Lobos: Iconic Chicano rock band

Cheryl Miller: Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster

Leon E. Panetta: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant

Brenda Way: Celebrated artistic director and choreographer

What Governor Newsom said: "The contributions of this newest class of the Hall of Fame will have an impact on California – and the nation – for generations to come. Through their boundless qualities and trailblazing achievements, these visionaries embody the spirit of California and will continue to inspire millions more."

First Partner Siebel Newsom: "The Governor and I are thrilled to welcome another spectacular group of trailblazers into the California Hall of Fame. With a penchant for challenging the status quo, these individuals wholly reflect the courageous, ambitious, and bold spirit of California, and have made an indelible mark on our state, nation, and world."

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state's spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

California Museum Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Petrie: "We are honored to join the Governor and First Partner in celebrating this extraordinary group of Californians. Their achievements will inspire thousands of Museum visitors in the year ahead to pursue their own California dream."

For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, visit the California Museum's press center .

