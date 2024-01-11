'What's Bugging Me' Dives Into The Controversial Tale Of Torchlight Energy And 65,000 Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Some 3,000 military veterans may have $250 million at risk.

- "Drew Diligence"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "What's Bugging Me," the popular podcast hosted by former CNBC and Fox Business anchor Dennis Kneale, has just released its latest episode, #60, on all major platforms. In this episode, Kneale takes a deep dive into what he calls the "bizarre tale" of Torchlight Energy, a small energy company that has become the center of a controversy involving short sellers, regulators, and thousands of investors.

Kneale, known for his sharp insights and no-holds-barred approach, interviews industry experts and delves into the details of Torchlight Energy's rise and fall. The company, which had been touted as a promising investment opportunity, saw its stock price plummet after being targeted by short sellers. This left 65,000 mom-and-pop investors caught in the crossfire.

Kneale, a former anchor at CNBC and Fox Business turned media strategist and podcast host, interviews Wall Street veteran John Tabacco (@JohnnyTabacco) about the case. Tabacco is the host of "Wise Guys" on Newsmax on Saturday nights and a Wall Street trading veteran.

The pod also features comments from investors in Torchlight Energy, which came under attack by short sellers, only to have a federal agency surprise the investors by halting all trading in the stock three days earlier than planned.

In this episode, Kneale sheds light on the various perspectives and motivations of those involved, and explores the impact of this controversy on the average investor. He also discusses the role of regulators and the potential consequences for both companies and investors.

"What's Bugging Me" has gained a loyal following for its insightful and engaging discussions on current events and issues that affect everyday people.

Episode #60 is now available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Don't miss out on this must-listen episode that sheds light on the controversial tale of Torchlight Energy and its impact on investors.

The new episode of "What's Bugging Me" is available now on @Ricochet, here:

