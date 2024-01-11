Arthur Mccoy Appointed As CEO Of Fundmesmarttm, Revolutionizing The Fundraising Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arthur McCoy, CEO of FundMeSmart

FundMeSmart is set to become the world's most innovative way of fundraising ever seen; with five patent pending, ongoing income streams!

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FundMeSmartTM, a cutting-edge fundraisers platform dedicated to ongoing giving, fundraiser branding and donor appreciation, is proud to announce the appointment of Arthur McCoy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With his exceptional leadership skills and vast experience in the finance, sales and fundraising industry, McCoy is poised to drive FundMeSmartTM to new heights, revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals engage in philanthropy.

McCoy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role as CEO, having spent decades in fostering community development and spearheading successful businesses and fundraising campaigns. His strategic vision and unwavering commitment to making a difference have earned him recognition as a trailblazer in multiple industries.

Under McCoy's leadership, FundMeSmartTM is set to transform the way fundraising is approached, placing a strong emphasis on fundraiser branding, ongoing giving and donor appreciation. FundMeSmart's unique platform offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface that connects schools, athletic and activity organizations, nonprofits, and individuals with passionate donors, creating a continuous cycle of support that maximizes the impact of every contribution.

"I am thrilled to join FundMeSmartTM as CEO and lead this dynamic team in our mission to revolutionize fundraising," said McCoy. "Our platform will empower organizations and individuals to build lasting relationships with their community and donors, fostering a culture of ongoing giving and appreciation. By harnessing the power of technology, we aim to create a positive ripple effect that amplifies the impact of every donation, ultimately changing lives and making the world a better place."

FundMeSmart's innovative approach to fundraising, coupled with McCoy's leadership, will enable organizations to cultivate long-term relationships with their donors, ensuring sustainable and consistent support for their causes. By providing a robust suite of mobile applications and resources, FundMeSmartTM equips fundraisers with the necessary tools to engage donors effectively and express gratitude for their contributions, fostering a sense of belonging and inspiring continued support.

"We are delighted to welcome Arthur McCoy as the CEO of FundMeSmartTM," said Fred Layman, Founder and COO. "Arthur's deep understanding of the fundraising landscape, coupled with his passion for making a positive impact, makes him the ideal leader to guide our platform to new horizons. With his strategic vision and commitment to ongoing giving and donor appreciation, we are confident that FundMeSmartTM will revolutionize the fundraising ecosystem."

About FundMeSmartTM:

FundMeSmartTM is an innovative fundraisers platform that revolutionizes the way organizations and individuals engage in philanthropy. The mobile technology provides fast and effective 'off the top' and 'ongoing' financial support and awareness to fundraisers and people in need to fund education, sports, activities, and charitable initiatives.”

With a strong focus on ongoing giving and donor appreciation, FundMeSmartTM connects schools, athletic organizations, NPO's and individuals with passionate donors, empowering them to create a lasting impact. By harnessing the power of technology, FundMeSmartTM aims to transform the fundraising landscape and foster a culture of continuous support and gratitude.

