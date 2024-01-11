BVI Premier Wheatley Announces 50 Percent Of Commission Of Inquiry (COI) Recommendations Implemented

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, (BVI) – Premier and minister of finance, Dr Natalio D. Wheatley announced that 50 percent of the recommendations agreed in the implementation framework between the governments of the Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom has been fully implemented.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the governments of the Virgin Islands launched the website to track Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations and implementation.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, (GIS), the website provides information on the Framework for Implementation of the Recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry Report and other Reforms; an overview of the recommendations; and will include all press releases, statements and other information about the process relating to this Modern Governance Approach.”

The press release continued:“The government of the Virgin Islands is forging ahead with efforts to enhance the delivery of services to the people of the Virgin Islands, with the launch of a dedicated website to track the implementation of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations.

“This is in line with the Virgin Islands Modern Governance Approach,“Government Business at its Best”, launched at the end of July last year, to further the implementation of the recommendations of the COI Report.

“On January 19, 2021, the United Kingdom appointed a Commissioner to inquire into possible corruption, abuse of office or other serious dishonesty by public officials in recent years. The inquiry considered the conditions which may have allowed such conduct to take place and whether they still existed. Commissioner, Sir Gary Hickinbottom, made 50 recommendations to improve the standards of governance and the operations of law enforcement agencies in the Territory.”

Related Articles – BVI COI

Premier Wheatley while providing an update on the Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations implementation process during Monday, January 8, 2024, press conference said as of November 30, 2023, the 50 recommendations are comprised of 131 separate actions. Of these actions, 80 or (61 percent) have been fully completed.

Premier Wheatley said:“In keeping with the principles of transparency and effectiveness towards good governance, continual updates will be provided detailing the breakdown of the progress on the 131 actions to the members of the Virgin Islands public in the coming weeks.”

Premier Wheatley also acknowledged the commitment and dedication exhibited by public officers towards holistic reform. He commended the resoluteness of public officers across ministries over the near two-year period in the implementation of the recommendations.

“This has only been possible through the hard work of our officers. I can assure all of them that this Government stands with them and together we will ensure that decision-making in the Virgin Islands continues to be underpinned by democratic governance, continues to maintain our self-determination and continues to protect the interests of all Virgin Islanders,” said premier Wheatley.

The government of the Virgin Islands remains resolute in the promotion of the overall development of the Territory through commitment and sustainable transformation.

The post BVI premier Wheatley announces 50 percent of Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommendations implemented appeared first on Caribbean News Global .