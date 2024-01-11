Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th Januarty 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,520.1
| -0.9%
| -2.2%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,494.7
| -0.9%
| -2.2%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 6,095.7
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 4.6
| # of Traded Companies
| 64
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 6,680
| # of Companies (Up)
| 22
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 4,025
| # of Companies (Down)
| 21
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,123
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 21
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,487
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 4
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 4
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM)
| IFCM
| 4.200
| 18.3%
| 21.7%
| Iraqi Agricultural Products
| AIRP
| 24.150
| 15.0%
| 15.0%
| Mansour Hotel
| HMAN
| 42.000
| 13.2%
| 5.0%
| Palestine Hotel (UCM)
| HPAL
| 21.520
| 10.2%
| 10.2%
| Economy Bank
| BEFI
| 0.220
| 10.0%
| 10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM)
| BTRI
| 0.940
| -24.8%
| -24.8%
| Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM)
| SAEI
| 3.850
| -20.6%
| -23.0%
| Al-Hilal Industries (UCM)
| IHLI
| 0.870
| -11.2%
| -3.3%
| United Bank
| BUND
| 0.080
| -11.1%
| 0.0%
| Sumer Commercial Bank
| BSUC
| 0.120
| -7.7%
| -7.7%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM)
| IFCM
| 1,506.0
| 1,140.9
| 24.7%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 1,011.7
| 766.4
| 16.6%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 751.5
| 569.3
| 12.3%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 411.2
| 311.5
| 6.7%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 328.9
| 249.2
| 5.4%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Industry
| 1,722
| 2,695.4
| 2,042.0
| 44.2%
| Banking
| 1,541
| 2,282.4
| 1,729.1
| 37.4%
| Telecom
| 296
| 751.7
| 569.5
| 12.3%
| Services
| 340
| 273.3
| 207.0
| 4.5%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 62
| 71.9
| 54.5
| 1.2%
| Agriculture
| 27
| 11.1
| 8.4
| 0.2%
| Insurance
| 25
| 9.8
| 7.4
| 0.2%
| Investment
| 12
| 0.3
| 0.2
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 4,025
| 6,095.7
| 4,618.0
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weekly News from Iraq
Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 through the company's HQ starting Jan. 11. The company decided in its recent AGM (Nov. 22) to distribute IQD0.075 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.0% dividend yield. Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will hold its AGM on Jan. 25 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members. The company had already been suspended from trading on Nov. 21 for holding their previous AGM on Nov. 26 where AISP didn't share the AGM minutes with the ISX. The head of the Iraqi Securities Commission, Faisal Al-Haimus, met with the Minister of Communications, Hiam Al-Yasiri. During the meeting, the possibility of obligating companies licensed by the ministry to transform into joint-stock companies and list them on the Iraq Stock Exchange was discussed, as well as the possibility of activating and adopting the electronic signature law that was issued in 2012, with a focus on accelerating correspondence processes and facilitating procedures. (NINA) Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares. The ISC sent a letter to all listed companies to disclose their annual financial statements within a period that doesn't exceed 150 days from the end of the company's year with the exception for Mixed Sector Companies, which have a period of no more than one year to disclose its annual financials from the end of the company's year.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) resumed trading on Jan. 8 after holding its AGM on Jan. 3 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Jan. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 13 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) starting Jan. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Jan. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 27 to discuss and approve electing nine original and nine alternative board members.
