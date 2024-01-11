Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th Januarty 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,520.1 -0.9% -2.2% RSISX USD Index 1,494.7 -0.9% -2.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 6,095.7 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.6 # of Traded Companies 64 Traded Shares (mn)/d 6,680 # of Companies (Up) 22 Total Trades (#/d) 4,025 # of Companies (Down) 21 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,123 # of Companies (Not changed) 21 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,487 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM) IFCM 4.200 18.3% 21.7% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 24.150 15.0% 15.0% Mansour Hotel HMAN 42.000 13.2% 5.0% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 21.520 10.2% 10.2% Economy Bank BEFI 0.220 10.0% 10.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.940 -24.8% -24.8% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 3.850 -20.6% -23.0% Al-Hilal Industries (UCM) IHLI 0.870 -11.2% -3.3% United Bank BUND 0.080 -11.1% 0.0% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.120 -7.7% -7.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM) IFCM 1,506.0 1,140.9 24.7% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,011.7 766.4 16.6% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 751.5 569.3 12.3% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 411.2 311.5 6.7% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 328.9 249.2 5.4%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 1,722 2,695.4 2,042.0 44.2% Banking 1,541 2,282.4 1,729.1 37.4% Telecom 296 751.7 569.5 12.3% Services 340 273.3 207.0 4.5% Hotels&Tourism 62 71.9 54.5 1.2% Agriculture 27 11.1 8.4 0.2% Insurance 25 9.8 7.4 0.2% Investment 12 0.3 0.2 0.0% Grand Total 4,025 6,095.7 4,618.0 100.0%

Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 through the company's HQ starting Jan. 11. The company decided in its recent AGM (Nov. 22) to distribute IQD0.075 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.0% dividend yield.

Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will hold its AGM on Jan. 25 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members. The company had already been suspended from trading on Nov. 21 for holding their previous AGM on Nov. 26 where AISP didn't share the AGM minutes with the ISX.

The head of the Iraqi Securities Commission, Faisal Al-Haimus, met with the Minister of Communications, Hiam Al-Yasiri. During the meeting, the possibility of obligating companies licensed by the ministry to transform into joint-stock companies and list them on the Iraq Stock Exchange was discussed, as well as the possibility of activating and adopting the electronic signature law that was issued in 2012, with a focus on accelerating correspondence processes and facilitating procedures. (NINA)

Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (AMAP) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares. The ISC sent a letter to all listed companies to disclose their annual financial statements within a period that doesn't exceed 150 days from the end of the company's year with the exception for Mixed Sector Companies, which have a period of no more than one year to disclose its annual financials from the end of the company's year.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) resumed trading on Jan. 8 after holding its AGM on Jan. 3 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Jan. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 13 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

ISX will suspend trading of Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) starting Jan. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Jan. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 27 to discuss and approve electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

