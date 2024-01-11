Hasan Mahmud Becomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Jan 12 (NNN-BSS) – Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League (AL) party, Hasan Mahmud, who served as the Information and Broadcasting Minister, in the last cabinet, has been named the country's new foreign minister.

Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, made the appointment, hours after President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu administered the oath of office, to the country's new cabinet members, yesterday.

Mahmud who replaced AK Abdul Momen, was the minister of environment, forest and climate change from 2009-2014.