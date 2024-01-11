Israel's War Expenses Reached 6.59 Billion USD Last Year

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's expenses for the conflict with Hamas amounted to 24.7 billion shekels (about 6.59 billion U.S. dollars) last year, the regime's Finance Ministry said, yesterday.

The expenses were incurred between Oct 7, when the conflict broke out, and Dec 31, with 17 billion shekels of the amount spent on defence and the rest on civilian purposes, related to the fighting.

In Dec alone, the conflict expenses amounted to 17.2 billion shekels, out of a monthly total expenditure of 71 billion shekels. Dec's deficit stood at 33.8 billion shekels, reflecting an increase of 82.7 percent year-on-year.

The Israeli regime's annual deficit amounted to 77.5 billion shekels last year, or 4.2 percent of GDP, compared to a surplus of 9.9 billion shekels registered in 2022.

The ministry explained that, alongside the spending increase, the conflict also caused a decrease in revenue, with tax collection dropping due to reduced activities in the regime.

Revenues decreased by 6.4 percent last year compared to 2022, while expenditures rose by 12.5 percent year-on-year.– NNN-MA'AN

