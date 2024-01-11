Coppernico Announces Management And Board Changes

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ( " Coppernico " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stacy Rowa, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective January 1, 2024. Ms. Rowa has replaced the former CFO, who resigned effective December 31, 2023. The Company is also announcing that Mr. Shawn Wallace has retired from his role as Chair of the Board of Directors at Coppernico to focus on his role as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") at Torq Resources and will remain a strategic advisor to the Company. Coppernico's CEO, Ivan Bebek, will serve as interim Chair.

Ms. Rowa has over 18 years of experience in accounting, auditing and corporate finance at various Canadian and US publicly listed companies, predominantly in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Previously, she was CFO at Auryn Resources and Torq Resources, and prior to this, she held various progressive roles at Elgin Mining (now Mandalay Resources), Aura Minerals and in KPMG's mining division. Ms. Rowa is a Canadian CPA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of British Columbia. Ms. Rowa is also currently serving as CFO at Tier One Silver.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Shawn for his contributions as Chair since the Company was founded in 2020. The past few months have been a very positive and transitional time for Coppernico. We recently completed our social access agreement at the Sombrero project in southern Peru, where we're planning to resume surface exploration work this month, and we are in the process of obtaining the final permits required for our initial planned drill program," commented Mr. Bebek. "I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Ms. Rowa to our executive team. I had the pleasure of working with her when she was CFO at Auryn and was always impressed by her commitment and expertise. Ms. Rowa will be a valuable addition to our team as we work to resume exploring the Company's flagship Sombrero project and raising our profile as a world-class copper-gold exploration company in South America," added Mr. Bebek.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

Coppernico is currently a public company and an unlisted reporting issuer. The Company intends to be listed on a recognized stock exchange once it qualifies. For more information, please visit .

