Bestselling 'Beauty Of Horror' Creator Alan Robert Extends Partnership With IDW Publishing

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Alan Robert of Wasted Talent Entertainment , the illustrator and creator behind the widely popular BEAUTY OF HORROR series, recently signed a new deal extending his partnership with premier publisher IDW to release new products through 2026. The first volume of Robert's horror-themed adult coloring books exploded in 2016 and has expanded to six volumes, tarot card sets, and guided journals. THE BEAUTY OF HORROR, led by its central character Ghouliana , built a worldwide fanbase and has sold over 500,000 copies to date.

"I feel honored to be able to give a creative outlet to people across the globe who are just as twisted as me," laughs Alan Robert. "They're less interested in flowers and butterflies, and much more in tune with the strange and macabre. Together, we've created a warped and wonderful never-ending art project. I'm excited to announce that there's a lot more madness to come."

IDW Editor-in-Chief Jamie S. Rich admires Robert's creativity and loves watching how the fans respond to his new books. "Working on BEAUTY OF HORROR is exciting on so many levels. It's such a unique endeavor, and Alan has so much passion for what he does, it's always a great day when he drops his new files on us and I get to see what he's concocted," remarked Rich. "That enthusiasm carries over to when the book hits and the audience reacts. Seeing Alan's fans get engaged and post their colored versions of his art makes it clear why he puts so much effort into each release. It's like Dr. Frankenstein sending his monster into the world and instead of fire and pitchforks, they throw rainbows and flowers at him."

The first in a string of new Beauty of Horror releases will be THE BEAUTY OF HORROR: HAUNTED HOLIDAYS coloring book in 2024, which combines Robert's most popular holiday designs into one oversized edition. The 128-page flip book celebrates Halloween on one side and Christmas on the other. Future products include The Beauty of Horror Vol. 7: Backwards Records Coloring Book - a collection of horrifying and hilarious parodies focusing on album covers, and The Beauty of Horror: Ghouliana's Sanctuary For Monsters , a unique storybook to color.

In related news, after the success of NECA's Toony Terrors Ghouliana figure released last year, NECA is now developing a 7" fully pose-able Ghouliana action figure, complete with synthetic hair and a soft fabric bat-winged dress. Also, global clothing and lifestyle brand, Blackcraft Cult , known for their unique, gothic-inspired designs, has teamed up with Alan Robert to produce an exclusive Beauty of Horror design titled "Living My Best Afterlife", available at the Blackcraft Cult shop now .

