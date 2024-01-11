Ukrposhta Gets UAH 11.9B In Revenues In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrposhta JSC, Ukraine's national postal operator, received UAH 11.9 billion in revenues in 2023, which is 19% more than in 2022.

The press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In 2023, we reversed the negative trend of 2022 and achieved revenue growth," said Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilyanskyi at a meeting of the Ministry's team with heads of diplomatic missions and the public.

According to the published data, Ukrposhta's revenue in 2023 amounted to UAH 11.9 billion, which is 19% more than in 2022 (UAH 10.1 billion) and 7.2% more than in the pre-war year 2021 (UAH 11.1 billion).

In addition, in 2023, Ukrposhta signed loan agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for EUR 63 million and the European Investment Bank for EUR 30 million.

"In particular, thanks to the EBRD financing, we were able to build a reliable logistics network covering 100% of Ukraine in 2023," Smilyanskyi said.

Last year, Ukrposhta also increased the number of parcels sent by 40% and the number of money transfers by 40%.

At the end of the year, Ukrposhta took 20% of the utility payments market: up to 2.3 million consumers use the operator's services every month, paying more than UAH 30 billion in utility payments.

As reported, Ukrposhta received a special award from the Smithsonian Postal Museum for its professional resilience and efforts during the war.