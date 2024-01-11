(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction industry in South Africa was expected to grow by 5.1% to reach ZAR 232,805 million in 2023. Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in South Africa remains intact. The construction industry in South Africa is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach ZAR 277.56 billion by 2027.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level.

With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis and analysis by key cities in South, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.



Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry in South.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants, educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: Provides growth dynamics and market analysis by three key sections such as marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of top 10 cities in South by construction value. Construction Cost Structure Analysis: Provides outlook of different construction cost like material, labour, equipment, and others costs by construction value. At granular level, this module provides in detail material cost analysis by type of materials and labour cost by type of work by construction value.

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in South Africa.

KPIs covered include the following:



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

South Africa Economic Indicators

South Africa Top Cities Construction Data

South Africa Residential Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Commercial Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Institutional Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

South Africa Infrastructure Construction Sectors

South Africa Green Infrastructure Construction South Africa Construction Cost Structure Analysis

In-depth Understanding of Construction Cost:

This report provides in depth analysis of construction costs by type of cost. It also provides data points by different material costs involved and different labour cost. This report further provides information by type of construction and Cost by type of worker.



Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data : Construction market size by key sectors at city level.

Volume and Value Data : Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in construction industry. City Level Insights : Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets