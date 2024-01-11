(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The APAC medical and surgical drainage system market is expected to reach $325.1 million by 2027 from $251.0 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The APAC market for medical and surgical drainage systems is segmented based on products, applications, drainage types, material types, and flow types. This segmentation helps provide a clear overview of market segments with significant shares and potential growth opportunities.

The increase in surgery volume globally, technical advances in the medical and surgical drainage systems industry, and the rise in the geriatric population are the primary factors driving the growth of the APAC medical and surgical drainage systems market.

Market Introduction

Drainage systems are medical devices that remove excessive fluids from the body, such as blood from a surgical site or incision. These devices are typically employed by surgeons during surgical procedures to aid in the prevention of fluid collection, which can impair recovery and lead to complications such as infections or hematoma formation. Surgical drainage systems are utilized to regulate post-operative fluid collection and thereby aid in wound healing.

Market Segmentation:

Drainage Systems in Healthcare:



Drainage systems are essential tools in medical settings, used to manage the removal of fluids or substances from the body. They are crucial for speeding up healing, preventing complications, and ensuring patient comfort.

Accessories for Drainage Systems:



Medical procedures involving drainage systems use various accessories to manage fluid removal effectively and ensure patient well-being. These accessories include drainage bags, flexible tubing, absorbent dressings, clamps or connectors, and skin barriers.

Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery:



Cardiac and thoracic surgery focuses on procedures involving the heart and chest area. After such surgeries, pleural and mediastinal chest drains are commonly used in post-operative care.

Abdominal Drainage:



Abdominal drainage is employed to remove excess fluids, blood, or pus from the abdominal cavity following surgery or medical conditions. It helps prevent complications like infection, abscess formation, or impaired wound healing.

Orthopedic Procedures:

While drainage systems are often associated with chest and abdominal surgeries, they are also relevant in orthopedic procedures, especially joint replacements.

Other Surgeries:

Drainage systems find application in various surgical fields, including vascular procedures, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and colorectal surgery.

Types of Drainage Systems:



Active drains use suction, either low or high pressure, to remove fluids actively.

Passive drainage systems rely on natural pressure differences to facilitate fluid flow.

Silastic drains are biocompatible and minimally reactive, made from silicone rubber.

Rubber drains, also known as drainage tubes, are used to remove fluids or air from the body. Other materials like PVC, polyurethane, and stainless steel are also used for drains in surgical applications.

Market Dynamics

Key Trends



Introduction and Use of Smart Drains Use of Novel Materials for the Development of Drainage System

Business Drivers



Increasing Surgical Volumes Globally

Technological Advancements in the Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market Rising Geriatric Population

Business Restraints

Risk of Infections Associated with Drainage Systems

Business Opportunities

Increasing Opportunity in Emerging Economies

Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

Key Strategies and Developments



Funding Activities

Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Launches

Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

Regulatory and Legal Activities

Global vs. Chinese Players Analysis Key Active Players in the Medical and Surgical Drainage System Market Ecosystem

Company Profiles



Hangzhou Fushan Medical Appliances Co., LTD. Ningbo Luke Medical Co., LTD.

