US Carries Out Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The US military
conducted strikes on various Houthi targets situated in
Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, US official said, Trend reports.
The strikes were carried out using both fighter jets and
Tomahawk missiles. This action represents a substantial response
following warnings from the Biden administration and its allies,
cautioning the Iran-backed militant group about the repercussions
of ongoing drone and missile assaults on commercial shipping in the
Red Sea.
