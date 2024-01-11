               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Carries Out Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen


1/11/2024 7:19:44 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The US military conducted strikes on various Houthi targets situated in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, US official said, Trend reports.

The strikes were carried out using both fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. This action represents a substantial response following warnings from the Biden administration and its allies, cautioning the Iran-backed militant group about the repercussions of ongoing drone and missile assaults on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

