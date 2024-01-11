Russians Shell Seven Communities In Sumy Region On Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, January 11, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border area of Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

“Throughout the day, Russians fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. As many as 38 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa communities came under shelling," the post says.

The enemy shelled the Esman community with mortars (11 explosions were recorded).

The Seredyna-Buda community also came under mortar fire (six explosions). Another five explosions occurred following artillery strikes.

War update: Ukrainian forces repel enemy attacks in six sectors

The Bilopillia community came under an enemy FPV drone attack (one explosion).

Russians dropped two mines on the territory of the Svesa community.

The Krasnopillia community came under artillery fire (four explosions).

The Russians fired mortars at the Yunakivka and Myropillia communities (six and three explosions, respectively).

As reported, on Wednesday, January 10, Russian troops fired 29 times at the border area of Sumy region. As many as 100 explosions were recorded.