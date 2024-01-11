Zelensky Meets With Latvia's Saeima Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of Latvia's Saeima Daiga Mieriņa, deputy speakers, chairpersons of the Saeima committees and members of the Latvia-Ukraine interparliamentary friendship group.

According to the President's press service , the meeting took place as part of Volodymyr Zelensky's official visit to the Republic of Latvia, Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting, the President noted Latvia's significant defense and financial assistance, willingness to support Ukraine until it defeats the aggressor, including readiness to be a co-leader in the drone coalition.

Together with partners, Ukraine will make every effort to create new arsenal of Europe – Head of State

“I thank you and all the people of Latvia for remaining people with strong values,” he said.

The President noted that Latvia's decision to confiscate the property of the Russian aggressor is an important precedent.

Zelensky also commended Latvia's accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, support for the establishment of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and the creation of the International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

According to the president's press service, Zelensky praised the effective measures taken by Latvia to ensure compliance with sanctions and the introduction of new sanctions restrictions against the aggressor state – Russia.

The parties discussed certain steps to assist Ukraine on its path to full membership in the EU and NATO.

They also noted the importance of the "grain corridor” for ensuring global food security.

The strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia at the parliamentary level was also discussed.

Zelensky said that this is his second visit to Latvia, but his first visit took place before Russia's full-scale invasion, and“it was a different reality and a different period in history”.

"However there is absolutely no difference in the attitude of your society. You have always supported us, our territorial integrity and sovereignty, our difficult path to the European Union and NATO. Latvia has always been on our side – on the side of justice and truth," the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia on January 10-11.

Photo: President's Office