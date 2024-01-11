Zelensky: Wherever Putin Comes, There Is Loss Of Identity And Frozen Conflict

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Wherever Putin's Russia comes, there is no economic growth, but instead a loss of identity and frozen conflict.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with media representatives in Riga, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Wherever Putin came, there was no economic growth. Everywhere there is a loss of identity, everywhere there is a frozen conflict. He did absolutely everything by analogy. Here's Georgia, here's in Syria, where thousands of people were eliminated and killed..." Zelensky said.

According to him, Putin is doing the same thing in Ukraine - the scenario is the same.

"There is an example of Ukraine. It's very simple. The Russian Federation came to Crimea and annexed it. And if people don't come out with arms to fight for their freedom, then eventually you will lose your independence and everything related to it, a lot of things. For some people, the most important thing is tradition, for others it's language, for others it's some other values. And all of these are very important values - not to lose yourself, not to lose your state, not to lose your independence - all of these are about freedom. And someone will not be able to live with this and will simply go abroad to another country and lose their homeland... But I know that your people (in Latvia - ed.) will fight. And this means that they will be killed. That's what it means. And that's why when someone supports Putin's policy, or thinks that it will probably be good, or really counts on the TV to protect them and lives by these narratives, unfortunately, this is a fairy tale that will never come true," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia on January 10-11.

Photo: President's Office