Kuleba, Yermak To Meet With Hungarian Foreign Minister In Uzhhorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak will meet with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó in Uzhhorod on January 29.

Spokesperson for Ukraine's MFA Oleh Nikolenko said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

He informed that the talks will continue the recent political contacts between the two countries.

The key topics, according to the spokesperson, will be the organization of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to promote decisions important for Ukraine in the European Union and the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

Meloni discusses with Orbán unblocking Ukraine aid – media

As Ukrinform reported, on December 28, Andriy Yermak in a phone call with Péter Szijjártó discussed the organization of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the near future.

The interlocutors also discussed Ukraine's progress on the European integration path.