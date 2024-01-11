Ukrhydroenergo Prepares Lawsuits Against Russia For Damages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrhydroenergo is preparing lawsuits against Russia to bring the aggressor to justice for the damage caused.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the company.

"The company has started working with two law firms to develop a high-level litigation and arbitration strategy to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its targeted attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, and to recover damages," the statement said.

The law firms agreed to provide 375 hours of legal work free of charge.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has attacked Ukrhydroenergo facilities more than 50 times. In addition, on the night of June 6, Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, causing flooding in Kherson region and depriving a number of southern regions of Ukraine of a source of fresh water.