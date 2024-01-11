Unlock Tour-Level Performance With Srixon's Q-STAR TOUR Series

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Designed to give moderate swing speed golfers a tour-level ball option that delivers maximum greenside spin, more distance, and more control, SRIXON® is introducing the all-new Q-STAR TOUR and Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE.





"You don't have to be a pro to have a tour-level golf ball," Srixon General Manager Brian Schielke said. "The Q-STAR TOUR allows golfers to control their shots, still get the distance they desire, and maintain a pure feel around the greens."

The Q-STAR TOUR is Srixon's softest tour-level ball to date. It starts with the new FastLayer Core. Reformulated for a slightly higher compression rating that promotes better ball speeds off the tee, this core delivers powerful distance while maintaining a softer feel. It also reduces long-game sidespin in Woods and Irons shots for more accuracy and control.

The benefits don't stop there. For players who enjoy world-class spin around the greens without losing control, the Q-STAR TOUR incorporates Srixon's specialized Spin Skin coating. Spin Skin helps Q-STAR TOUR dig deep into the club faces grooves, maximizing spin for more control and stopping power on approach shots.

Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE offers the same performance benefits and technologies as the Q-STAR TOUR, but its innovative two-tone cover allows golfers to see the game in a whole new way. With a 50/50 matte urethane cover, players can easily align their shots and see the greenside spin for immediate feedback.

"The [Q-STAR TOUR] DIVIDE has exceeded all expectations since it was first launched," Schielke said. "A lot of golfers enjoy the visual feedback they receive when the ball is in the air and around the greens. When you're putting, you can align more accurately, and when you're chipping you can see the spin more clearly. It's a great way to see the game."

To help optimize both ball flight and distance, Q-STAR TOUR and Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE feature Srixon's 338 Speed Dimple Pattern. This distinct dimple pattern increases lift and reduces drag for a more penetrating ball flight even in tough conditions.

To learn more about Srixon's Q-STAR TOUR and Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE ball, visit .

Retail Information and Pricing:

Q-STAR TOUR: $39.99

Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE: $39.99

Colors:

Q-STAR TOUR: Pure WhiteTM, Tour YellowTM

Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE: Blue, Orange, Red

