Casualties Feared As Blast Rocked Western Edge Of Kabul City

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Jan 12 (NNN-ANA) – Casualties were feared, as a blast rocked the Dasht-i-Barchi area, in the western edge of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, yesterday, eyewitnesses said.

The blast took place in a Barchi centre market, at around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to eyewitnesses, who declined to give their names.

Afghan officials have yet to make any comment.

However, police have cordoned off the area and did not allow journalists to reach the impact site.

This is the second blast in the Dasht-i-Barchi locality, and the third blast in Kabul city, since last Saturday.

The rival Daesh outfit, has claimed responsibility for the blast, which targeted a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barchi area on Saturday, leaving five dead and injured 15 others.– NNN-ANA

