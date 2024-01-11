Chrisoula Kiriazis, MD, An Internist With Baycare Medical Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A top professional in the field of internal medicine, Dr. Kiriazis is affiliated with BayCare Medical Group, working with patients at Jeffords Internal Medicine in Clearwater, Florida. She is dedicated to ensuring a positive patient experience, as well as working with her team to provide quality service at the practice.

Dr. Kiriazis received her medical degree from the McGill University Faculty of Medicine in Canada in 1988. After relocating to the United States, she completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Cornell University, North Shore University Hospital in 1991.

Subsequent to her training, Dr. Kiriazis attained board certification in internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in 1991. The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. She has maintained board certification throughout her career.

Moreover, Dr. Kiriazis maintains a Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home certification, an NCQA Diabetes certification, and is board-certified by the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. She also completed the BayCare Physician Leadership Program in 2019.

Internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in Internal Medicine are called Internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

On a more personal note, Dr. Kiriazis is fluent in both English and Greek.

