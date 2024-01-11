Kendal Maxwell, Phd, A Neuropsychologist With Cedars

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A committed neuropsychologist, Dr. Maxwell tends to patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California and via her private practice. She specializes in helping individuals navigate the challenges associated with the diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other terminal illnesses.

With over 7 years of experience in the field, she offers counseling services both in-person and through online platforms. Her expertise extends to cognitive behavioral therapy for individuals grappling with depression and anxiety. Additionally, she specializes in existential therapy related to terminal illness, providing invaluable support to those facing the challenges of a life-limiting diagnosis.

A key aspect of Dr. Maxwell's work involves assessing the severity of cognitive deficits, particularly in cases related to traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative conditions such as frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's-related dementia.

In 2009, she earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of North Texas. She then went on to complete an internship at VA North Texas Health Care System and a fellowship in neuropsychology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She has also completed specialized training in cognitive processing therapy for victims of trauma with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and recently completed training in MDMA psychedelic assisted therapy for PTSD.

Beyond the clinical setting, Dr. Maxwell has ventured into self-publishing. She has authored a guided journal titled“12 Months to Happier Habits,” available on Amazon and the website , aimed at assisting individuals in habit formation.

Neuropsychology is a specialty branch of clinical psychology that studies how the brain and nervous system affect how we function. Neuropsychology seeks to understand how the various components of the brain do their jobs and makes use of various assessment methods to ascertain function and dysfunction and to apply this knowledge to evaluate, treat and rehabilitate individuals with suspected or demonstrated neurological or psychological problems. Results provide useful information to aid in diagnosing neurological conditions and establishing a baseline of current functioning that can be used as a marker to assess the progress of pharmacological, surgical, and rehabilitation efforts as well as determine the course of cerebral dysfunction and recovery. Neuropsychological testing can also help in planning and developing remedial education, rehabilitation and vocational programs and for obtaining school-based services, testing accommodations for college entrance examinations and accommodations in one's place of employment.

