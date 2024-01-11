Anayo Umerah, MD, FAAFP, An Aesthetic Medicine Specialist With Women's Health Institute & Ageless Aesthetics

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Umerah is a highly accomplished family physician and aesthetic medicine specialist specializing in aesthetics, anti-aging, and women's health.

Currently, as the President and CEO of Umerah Family Practice, Llc and Ageless Aesthetics, Co-Founder of The Women's Health Institute in Macon and Warner Robins, she continues to be a driving force in the field of aesthetic medicine. Her passionate approach to the beauty of the feminine face and body is grounded in the belief that every woman is inherently beautiful by God's design. She strives to capture and preserve this beauty through the application of scientific advancements in aesthetic medicine.

With a strong foundation laid during her early education in Nigeria, Dr. Umerah excelled academically, earning an academic scholarship that propelled her through medical school, where she graduated at the top of her class in 1989.

Her pursuit of excellence led her to the United States, where she completed her postgraduate training in family medicine at the prestigious University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and recognized as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, her commitment to staying at the forefront of her field is evident through her affiliation with various professional medical organizations in the USA.

Dr. Umerah's expertise extends beyond traditional family medicine as she also holds the distinction of being a Fellow of the American Academy of Anti-aging and Aesthetics Medicine (A4M). Her fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine with A4M solidified her position as one of the best aesthetic physicians not only in the USA but also internationally.

Before co-founding the Women's Health Institute alongside her husband, Dr. Emeka Umerah, she served as a Medical Director and adjunct clinical faculty at the University of Pittsburgh (UPMC-Mercy) Department of Family Medicine. Her dedication to patient care was further demonstrated through her role as the site medical director of Health Associates East in Pittsburgh, a private family practice group.

Aesthetic Doctors are general practitioner medical doctors who have a special interest in aesthetic medicine. They attain certificate, diploma or Masters qualifications to deliver services in this field, which include non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures such as Botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and aesthetic laser.

